Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $33.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. Newtek Business Services traded as high as $32.66 and last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 1028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 200.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 93,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $732.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.84%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

