Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,096 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,253% compared to the average daily volume of 152 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in GDS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,451,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,856,000 after acquiring an additional 75,579 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of GDS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,302,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,783,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 45.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,658,000 after purchasing an additional 803,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at $181,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of -152.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GDS has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

