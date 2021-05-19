Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Zymergen has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

