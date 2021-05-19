Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALSMY. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $5.44 on Monday. Alstom has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

