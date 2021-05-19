Graybug Vision, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Graybug Vision in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08).

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GRAY. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graybug Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

GRAY stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth $533,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth $1,136,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth $2,157,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

