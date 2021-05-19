Cfra Reiterates C$35.00 Price Target for SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) has been assigned a C$35.00 price target by analysts at Cfra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.00.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$32.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.75 billion and a PE ratio of -6.95. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$33.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

