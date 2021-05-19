UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNCFF. UBS Group raised shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of UNCFF opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

