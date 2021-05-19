KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Assets Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, May 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

AAT stock opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,624,000 after purchasing an additional 404,263 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,916,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,362,000 after acquiring an additional 135,198 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 457,872 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after acquiring an additional 530,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,422,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,089,000 after acquiring an additional 567,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $707,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.87 per share, with a total value of $169,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 213,870 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,520. 32.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

