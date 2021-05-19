Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

SRRA stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $219.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 77,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

