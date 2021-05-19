Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (OTCBB:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $195.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.51. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.