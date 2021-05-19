89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for 89bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($0.92) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.89). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.98) EPS.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04).

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $22.68 on Monday. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $454.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49.

In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $169,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,850 shares of company stock valued at $612,400 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 89bio by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at $1,408,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 223,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of 89bio by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

