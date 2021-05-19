Financial Contrast: Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FB Financial has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Southside Bancshares and FB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 FB Financial 1 1 2 0 2.25

Southside Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential downside of 30.67%. FB Financial has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.68%. Given FB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FB Financial is more favorable than Southside Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southside Bancshares and FB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $283.15 million 4.90 $74.55 million $2.20 19.34 FB Financial $417.93 million 4.77 $83.81 million $2.83 14.88

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Southside Bancshares. FB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Southside Bancshares and FB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 24.55% 8.68% 0.99% FB Financial 7.27% 12.36% 1.43%

Dividends

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Southside Bancshares pays out 58.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FB Financial pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and FB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of FB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.2% of FB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FB Financial beats Southside Bancshares on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through 57 banking facilities and 79 ATMs/ITMs. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit. The company also offers owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate construction, residential real estate 1-4 family mortgage, multi-family residential, commercial construction, land acquisition, and land development, loans; residential lines of credit; and consumer and other loans, such as car, boat, and other recreational vehicle loans, as well as manufactured homes without real estate, and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company provides mortgage banking services through its bank branch networks in the southeastern United States; an internet delivery channel; and trust, insurance, and investment services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 81 full-service bank branches and 9 limited service branches locations throughout Tennessee, North Alabama, Southern Kentucky, and North Georgia; and 23 mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.