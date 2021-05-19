Brokers Offer Predictions for Lemonade, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lemonade in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.78). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.55) EPS.

Get Lemonade alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LMND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Shares of LMND opened at $73.87 on Monday. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.24.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $78,514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,133,000 after acquiring an additional 125,513 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $2,992,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $1,888,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $4,177,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.