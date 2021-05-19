Inozyme Pharma, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Inozyme Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $15.95 on Monday. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INZY. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $32,841,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 70.7% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,964,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 813,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 36.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 230,932 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at $3,515,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at $2,954,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.