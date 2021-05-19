Barrington Research Weighs in on Kelly Services, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

