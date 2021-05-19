Lightspeed POS (LSPD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Lightspeed POS to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.69. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. BTIG Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

