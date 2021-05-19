Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to post $241.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $242.60 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year sales of $983.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $981.60 million to $985.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on XM. Piper Sandler raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

XM opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.77.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,287,669.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

