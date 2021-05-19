Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$67.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.94.

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$57.33 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$42.22 and a 1 year high of C$58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.98. The company has a market cap of C$9.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

