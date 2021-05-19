Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APYX. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of APYX stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.58 million, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.72. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%. Analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 109,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 35,056 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 96,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

