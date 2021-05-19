Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAOI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $7.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $208.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 65,412 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 128,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

