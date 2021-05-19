Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $290.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $269.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.14.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $275.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.49. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $181.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

