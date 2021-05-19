Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Pi Financial from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s previous close. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Diversified Royalty’s FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

DIV stock opened at C$2.54 on Monday. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$305.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.40.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

