CIBC Increases H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HR.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.16.

TSE HR.UN opened at C$15.72 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$8.63 and a 52 week high of C$15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.77. The firm has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of -7.22.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$118,441.00. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$154,039.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,382 shares of company stock valued at $398,481.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

