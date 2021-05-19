Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$50.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.60.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at C$40.74 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$33.86 and a 12 month high of C$53.30. The firm has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 28.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total value of C$95,242.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,777 shares in the company, valued at C$978,499.92.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

