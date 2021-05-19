Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 28796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

