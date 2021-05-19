StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Hits New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $70.25 and last traded at $70.24, with a volume of 3210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.43.

Specifically, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,799.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at $219,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,645 shares of company stock worth $2,390,008. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.24.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in StoneX Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in StoneX Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.