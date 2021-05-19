Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $14.45. Porch Group shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 9,011 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12).

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRCH shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth $67,260,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,209,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,755,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,140,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,388,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.86.

Porch Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

