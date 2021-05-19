Traders Buy Large Volume of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Put Options (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,190 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 917% compared to the typical daily volume of 117 put options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,978.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 164,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.38 million, a P/E ratio of 498.50 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

