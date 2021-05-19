Spark Networks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,083 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,537% compared to the average daily volume of 79 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,363 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $30,783.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,193. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 440,301 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of LOV opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.62. Spark Networks has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.