Finance Of America Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FOA)

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 9,849 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 861% compared to the average daily volume of 1,025 call options.

NYSE FOA opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Finance Of America Companies has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

