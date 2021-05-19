L Brands (NYSE:LB) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $81.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. L Brands traded as high as $71.90 and last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 18591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.48.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on L Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 over the last ninety days. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $187,393,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in L Brands during the first quarter worth about $181,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 687.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,588,000 after buying an additional 2,689,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,467,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,689.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

