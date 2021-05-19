Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.64. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $12.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.95.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$133.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$126.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$116.58. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$81.28 and a 12 month high of C$134.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.84 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

In related news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$124.20 per share, with a total value of C$49,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at C$2,818,470.60. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total transaction of C$4,481,291.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,611,345.51. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

