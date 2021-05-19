Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Lifted by Analyst

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.62) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.65). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.05) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $35.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $593.35 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $54.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 45,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,882,000 after acquiring an additional 280,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $178,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,654.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $250,156.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,293.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,490 shares of company stock worth $621,812 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

