Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$227.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$238.53 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AFN. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.88.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$42.00 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$25.24 and a one year high of C$48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$788.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,666.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently -6,666.67%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

