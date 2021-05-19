B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for One Liberty Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for One Liberty Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 33.46%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

OLP stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $161,834.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,840 shares of company stock valued at $398,244. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

