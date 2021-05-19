$520,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce sales of $520,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $390,000.00. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $1.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $5.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $12.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUE. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

In related news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 33.1% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,098,000 after purchasing an additional 633,812 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 5.4% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 337,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 17.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 88,724 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $423.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

