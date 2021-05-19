$520,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Posted by on May 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce sales of $520,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $390,000.00. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $1.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $5.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $12.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUE. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

In related news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 33.1% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,098,000 after purchasing an additional 633,812 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 5.4% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 337,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 17.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 88,724 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $423.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.