$16.30 Million in Sales Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce sales of $16.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $17.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $65.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $66.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $60.80 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $61.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,047,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 478,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,579 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CZWI opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $143.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.14. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

