3i Group (LON:III) PT Raised to GBX 1,420 at Credit Suisse Group

3i Group (LON:III) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,144 ($14.95).

III stock opened at GBX 1,232 ($16.10) on Monday. 3i Group has a 12-month low of GBX 769.80 ($10.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,226.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,156.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The stock has a market cap of £11.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78.

In other news, insider Julia Wilson acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, with a total value of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 900,038 shares of company stock worth $1,028,745,035.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

