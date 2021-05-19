Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,850 at Credit Suisse Group

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s current price.

TPK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,635 ($21.36) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,601.40 ($20.92).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,614 ($21.09) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -159.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 1,013 ($13.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,605.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,441.09.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Insiders bought a total of 257 shares of company stock valued at $379,695 over the last ninety days.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

