ATS Automation Tooling Systems (ATA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

ATA stock opened at C$29.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 51.04. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of C$16.28 and a 12 month high of C$30.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 26,250 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.09, for a total value of C$763,567.88.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.