BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,289.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,142. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.