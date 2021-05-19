Hawkins (HWKN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Hawkins to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

HWKN stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on HWKN. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

