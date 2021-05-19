Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRSM. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blue Prism Group to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Blue Prism Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of LON PRSM opened at GBX 983 ($12.84) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £938.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73. Blue Prism Group has a one year low of GBX 971.50 ($12.69) and a one year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,215.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,470.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

