JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HVRRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at $89.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average of $86.09. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

