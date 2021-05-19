Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TPRKY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of TPRKY opened at $26.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.