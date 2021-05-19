TD Securities Increases Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target to C$15.00

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$13.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

TSE AI opened at C$14.16 on Monday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$10.06 and a one year high of C$14.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54, a quick ratio of 97.92 and a current ratio of 97.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$600.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

