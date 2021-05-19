Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Trading Down 4.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.61. Approximately 10,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 882,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Specifically, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $155,812.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,801.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $78,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 745,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,764,810.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,171 shares of company stock valued at $477,863. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

