Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $36.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Callaway Golf traded as high as $34.43 and last traded at $34.36, with a volume of 47964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen downgraded Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,701,000 after purchasing an additional 539,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 46.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,834 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 32.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,056,000 after purchasing an additional 409,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 192,277 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

