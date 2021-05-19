WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

WestRock (NYSE:WRK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. WestRock traded as high as $61.21 and last traded at $61.18, with a volume of 13695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.57.

WRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of WestRock by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of WestRock by 2,405.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 426,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,194,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

