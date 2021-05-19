loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Price Up 8.2% After Dividend Announcement

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) shares rose 8.2% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.09. Approximately 3,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 661,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

LDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rowe initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.67.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $508,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $997,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $997,000.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

